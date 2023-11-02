|
02.11.2023 13:00:00
Cisco Announces November 2023 Event with the Financial Community
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of November. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
UBS Global Technology Conference
November 28, 2023
10:55 a.m. MT / 12:55 p.m. ET
Bill Gartner, SVP and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Press Contact:
Marty Palka
Robyn Blum
Cisco
Cisco
(408) 526-6635
(408) 853-9848
