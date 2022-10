Cisco Announces Participation as IT Services Provider at COP27

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cisco today announced the company’s role as IT Services Provider of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Cisco, among others, will provide professional and technical services to design, implement and support the wireless network infrastructure at COP27 to enable highly secure connectivity for all attendees and the host nation. More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html