|
30.08.2023 14:00:00
Cisco Announces September 2023 Events with the Financial Community
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
September 6, 2023
11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Scott Herren, EVP, Chief Financial Officer
BofA Securities Global A.I. Conference
September 11, 2023
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Eyal Dagan, EVP, Common Hardware Group
Rakesh Chopra, Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group
