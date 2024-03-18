18.03.2024 14:15:52

Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Splunk

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) announced the completion of its acquisition of Splunk on Monday.

The acquisition at $157 per share in cash, amounted to around $28 billion in equity value.

This combination of Cisco and Splunk aims to offer customers a comprehensive range of benefits, including enhanced security solutions for threat prevention, detection, investigation, and response across organizations of all sizes.

The collaboration also promises a solution for optimizing digital experiences in a multi-cloud hybrid environment, a secure networking solution built on intelligent and resilient infrastructure, improved AI integration within organizations and applications, and a platform-driven approach by Cisco and Splunk to enhance business outcomes and reduce costs.

It is anticipated that this transaction will generate positive cash flow and result in non-GAAP gross margin accretion for Cisco in fiscal year 2025, with non-GAAP earnings per share accretion expected in fiscal year 2026.

Furthermore, the acquisition is poised to accelerate revenue growth and non-GAAP gross margin expansion for Cisco.

