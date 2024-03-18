|
18.03.2024 14:15:52
Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Splunk
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) announced the completion of its acquisition of Splunk on Monday.
The acquisition at $157 per share in cash, amounted to around $28 billion in equity value.
This combination of Cisco and Splunk aims to offer customers a comprehensive range of benefits, including enhanced security solutions for threat prevention, detection, investigation, and response across organizations of all sizes.
The collaboration also promises a solution for optimizing digital experiences in a multi-cloud hybrid environment, a secure networking solution built on intelligent and resilient infrastructure, improved AI integration within organizations and applications, and a platform-driven approach by Cisco and Splunk to enhance business outcomes and reduce costs.
It is anticipated that this transaction will generate positive cash flow and result in non-GAAP gross margin accretion for Cisco in fiscal year 2025, with non-GAAP earnings per share accretion expected in fiscal year 2026.
Furthermore, the acquisition is poised to accelerate revenue growth and non-GAAP gross margin expansion for Cisco.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel nur wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.