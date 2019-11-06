Cisco Contact Center and TTEC Expand Their Strategic Partnership with New Enterprise Cloud Offering

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced a strategic partnership wherein TTEC Digital will become the first authorized reseller of Webex Contact Center Enterprise. This new Cisco offering will deliver an enterprise-grade CCaaS solution, at their unmatched standards for highly secure global scale and reach. The expanded partnership enables large enterprises and government agencies globally to accelerate cloud adoption by leveraging multiple pre-established integration points seamlessly across the CX technology ecosystem.

Webex Contact Center Enterprise is the latest offering in Cisco's contact center portfolio currently used by more than 3 million agents across more than 30,000 brands. Built on the Webex Platform for Contact Center, it delivers a powerful combination of multi-tenant and multi-instance services to unify all customer interactions and channels for a world-class agent and customer experience.

"Cisco is adding Webex Contact Center Enterprise to our cloud Contact Center portfolio, built on the Webex Platform for Contact Center. This solution addresses a critical gap in the market that will greatly accelerate enterprise adoption of CCaaS," commented Omar Tawakol, General Manager and Vice President for Cisco Contact Center Solutions. "We are excited to have TTEC Digital as a key partner to help us bring this solution to market quickly and with immediate global reach and scale."

As a strategic cloud contact center partner, TTEC Digital will implement and support the new solution. TTEC Digital will also provide professional services to assist clients with their shift to the cloud to optimize their ongoing operations, including:

Customer journey orchestration tools to enable real-time personalization, contextual routing, and next best action/offer capabilities across all communication channels;

Integrated real-time speech and sentiment analytics using AL / ML to address customers' needs with a natural language interface;

Embedded AI / ML to improve employee experience needs by helping them find the right answer to customer questions quickly and consistently; and

Advanced DPA / RPA to reduce the amount of desktop data entry so that associates can focus on building rapport and delivering great customer experiences

"With Cisco's impressive global installed base and increasing cloud adoption by large enterprises, we believe this strategic partnership will further accelerate the industry's shift to the cloud," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO of TTEC. "We are thrilled to go to market with Cisco to deliver transformative digitally enabled customer experiences for the brands we serve."

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to our strategy execution, our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share, cybersecurity risk and risks inherent to our equity structure. Actual results may differ from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

