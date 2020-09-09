Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share to be paid on October 21, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2020.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share was paid on July 22, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

