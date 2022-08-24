|
24.08.2022 00:00:00
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
News Summary
- Cisco Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend
- $0.38 per common share to be paid on October 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of October 5, 2022
- Previous dividend of $0.38 per common share paid on July 27, 2022
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on October 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2022.
Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on July 27, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.
RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301611138.html
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
