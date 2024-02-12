12.02.2024 14:00:00

Cisco Delivers 800Gbps on Amitié Transatlantic Cable in Collaboration with Microsoft to Support Exponential Growth of Cloud and AI Services

Cisco, in collaboration with Microsoft, have successfully executed a cutting-edge 800Gbps transmission trial on the Amitié transatlantic cable. Supports exponential growth in cloud and AI services which requires increased subsea network capacity to improve overall network performance. This step to 800G is just one of many due to growth in the subsea market over the next two years.

