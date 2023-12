Cisco Eyes $1 Billion in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orders

Training and running advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models requires more than just powerful graphics processing units (GPUs). Those GPUs do the heavy lifting, but feeding the ultra-powerful chips with data can become a bottleneck. A cluster of servers with tens of thousands of GPUs linked together requires some heavy-duty networking gear to make it all work.Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the longtime leader in the switching and routing markets, with its proprietary products maintaining dominant market shares. Across the entire enterprise network infrastructure market, the company managed a 41% share in 2022, quadrupling that of its nearest competitor.Cisco's model of bundling its proprietary hardware and software isn't appealing to everyone. A more flexible approach makes sense for the major cloud providers, which build data centers at incredible scale and have very specific networking needs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel