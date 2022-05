Cisco Is Falling Hard After Hours, but This Nasdaq Tech Stock Is Actually Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a turbulent time for the stock market lately, and Wednesday brought huge losses for investors. Rising evidence that inflationary pressures are eating into corporate profits could signal continued price increases even if the economy slows, creating a devastating environment of stagflation. Markets were down across the board, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finished with losses of nearly 5% on the day.Things got worse after the market closed, as Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) added to the downbeat mood with financial results that raised new concerns. However, another tech stock in the Nasdaq managed to produce at least a modest bounce after the market closed. We'll reveal the name of that stock after taking a closer look at Cisco.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading