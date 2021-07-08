Cisco Named Hong Kong's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work

News Summary

Cisco ranks first in "Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2021"

Award is based on an independent employee trust audit

Cisco sees high levels of satisfaction among employees about leadership, organizational culture, and trust

HONG KONG, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has been ranked first in the "Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2021" list. The rankings are put together based on an independent employee trust audit carried out by the Great Place to Work® organization, a global authority on workplace culture, which recognizes organizations with the most exceptional workplace culture practices.

In what has been a challenging year for companies across the world as they grappled with business disruptions and remote operations, Great Place to Work® recognized Cisco's open and transparent work culture, and its relentless focus on employee wellbeing, as being key drivers of instilling exceptional trust among its employees.

The top ranking in Hong Kong follows Cisco's global accolade of winning first place in both 2019 and 2020, on the global World's Best Workplaces list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine.

Wilson Ching, General Manager of Cisco Hong Kong and Macau, said, "We are honoured and proud of the trust placed in us by our employees and of being recognized as the top place to work in Hong Kong. This award is a testament to our continuous efforts to foster a conscious culture where employees are engaged and feel supported to thrive. Our employees are our biggest differentiator, and we are committed to creating an environment where they feel empowered, and purposeful in all aspects of life."

This year's award saw scores of companies from Hong Kong participating in the audit where employees shared their perspectives on leadership, organizational culture, and trust.

Cisco has always been committed to powering an inclusive future through innovative technology and a generous sense of corporate responsibility. At Cisco, Conscious Culture is a way of life where management and employees are aware of the environment that they are part of, ensuring everyone feels accountable, empowered, and actively contributes to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels safe and can thrive. Cisco puts employees at the heart of the business and has created the environment, characteristics and experiences that built the culture.

As a world recognized technology company, a number of rituals are practised across all Cisco teams globally to help employees stay connected and ensure a strong sense of culture. For example, every week, employees check-in with their leaders for a focused conversation about work, priorities, loves, loathes and support needed. Every quarter, leaders launch an "Engagement Pulse", a short survey to find out how team members are feeling which in turn triggers courageous conversations and reflections and helps build stronger engagement.

El Cavanagh-Lomas, Vice President, People & Communities, EMEAR & APJC, Cisco, said, "The Great Place to Work® recognition for Cisco Hong Kong is first and foremost a testament to our employees who make Cisco an amazing workplace by embodying our core values and our Conscious Culture. The certification comes at a time as we adapt to the challenges of the pandemic and as our vision of Cisco's hybrid workplace emerges and evolves. For us, the hybrid future of work is not just about using technology - it is the resilience, adaptability, and innovation of our people, qualities that have further strengthened our inclusive culture, making Cisco a much sought-after place to work across the region."

Across the company, Cisco's Employee Resource Organizations (EROs) foster inclusive community networks connecting employees with shared interests and beliefs across all the markets that Cisco operates in, with the goal of driving connections and helping employees unleash their full potential.

At the heart of Cisco's workplace culture is a focus on the "Whole You". Employees are encouraged to take care of themselves and make all aspects of wellbeing (physical, social, emotional and financial) a priority, so that they may give their best at work and at home.

About the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ list

Since 2016, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organizations that create great workplaces in Hong Kong regardless of their business scale and industry through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List. The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organizations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great culture and enhance the competitive edge in Hong Kong.

To be considered eligible for the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List, companies must score at least 70% in the overall result of the Trust Index© employee survey and score 120 in Culture Audit© assessment.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 90 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs, Great Place to Work® provides the expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. The Institute works with media throughout the world to select lists of Best Workplaces. In Greater China, we partner with Bloomberg Businessweek/China and Classified Post to publish the 'Best Workplaces™ list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

About Great Place to Work official website please visit http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

