|
02.11.2022 21:30:00
Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.
Date:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)
To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)
RSVP:
No RSVP is necessary
To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.
Replay: A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2023 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 16, 2022, through 4:00 PM (PT)November 23, 2022. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-835-5808 (International callers: 203-369-3353). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-schedules-conference-call-for-q1-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-301665067.html
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cisco vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Cisco Networking Academy wird 25 Jahre alt (ZDNet.de)
|
26.10.22
|Cisco AnyConnect: Alte Sicherheitslücken im Visier von Angreifern (Heise)
Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.11.20
|Cisco Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cisco Inc.
|44,69
|-1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid sorgt für Verkaufsdruck: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag tiefrot. Die Wall Street zeigtw sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die Börsen in China beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Verlusten - in Tokio blieb der Handel wegen eines Feiertages geschlossen.