01.11.2023 21:30:00
Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 28, 2023.
Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.
Date:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)
To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)
RSVP:
No RSVP is necessary
To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.
Replay:
A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2024 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 15, 2023, through 4:00 PM (PT)November 22, 2023. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-834-5839 (International callers: 203-369-3351). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
Investor Relations Contact:
Emily Hunt
Cisco
(44) 208 824 4283
ehhunt@cisco.com
Press Contact:
Robyn Blum
Cisco
(408) 853-9848
rojenkin@cisco.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-schedules-conference-call-for-q1-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-301973558.html
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
