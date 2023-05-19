|
19.05.2023 12:20:00
Cisco Stock Barely Moves Despite Stellar-Earnings Report: Time to Buy?
Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) treaded water on Thursday after the networking-hardware provider reported blockbuster results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended April 29. Revenue soared, driven by the core switching and routing business, and the company boosted its guidance for the full year.Investors, though, were looking to the future. Cisco reported a steep decline in product orders, the precursor to generating product revenue, across all geographies and customer types. The worry is that tumbling product orders will give way to slumping revenue down the line.Should investors avoid Cisco stock due to this product-order weakness? Or is this a prime opportunity to pick up shares of this dominant tech company?Continue reading
