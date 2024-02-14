14.02.2024 22:10:40

Cisco Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.63 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $2.77 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.54 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $12.79 billion from $13.59 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.63 Bln. vs. $2.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $12.79 Bln vs. $13.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 - $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.1 - $12.3 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.68 - $3.74 Full year revenue guidance: $51.5 - $52.5 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten