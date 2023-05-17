|
17.05.2023 22:08:50
Cisco Systems Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $3.2 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $3.0 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.1 billion or $1.00 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $14.6 billion from $12.8 billion last year.
Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $3.2 Bln. vs. $3.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $14.6 Bln vs. $12.8 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.07 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $3.82
