|
17.08.2022 22:13:14
Cisco Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.8 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $3.0 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.4 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue came in at $13.1 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.
Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $2.8 Bln. vs. $3.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $13.1 Bln vs. $13.1 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.84
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!