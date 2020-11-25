+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.11.2020 22:10:00

Cisco to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, December 10, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins. 

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

What: 2020 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be online. Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2020 can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to join the meeting.

Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2020 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Shareholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Press Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Jenkins-Blum

Marilyn Mora

+1 408 930 8548

+1 408 527 7452

rojenkin@cisco.com

marilmor@cisco.com 

 

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

