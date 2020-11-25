Cisco to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, December 10, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2020 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be online. Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2020 can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to join the meeting.

Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2020 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Shareholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

