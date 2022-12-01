01.12.2022 14:00:00

Cisco to Host 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, December 8, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

What: 2022 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 15, 2022, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to attend.

Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2022 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-to-host-2022-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301691100.html

SOURCE Cisco

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen

16.09.21 Cisco Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.21 Cisco Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.21 Cisco Outperform Credit Suisse Group
19.08.21 Cisco Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10.02.21 Cisco Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 47,15 -1,10% Cisco Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen holen Verluste auf -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen