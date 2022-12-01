|
01.12.2022 14:00:00
Cisco to Host 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, December 8, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.
What: 2022 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
When: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. PT
Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 15, 2022, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to attend.
Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2022 Annual Report and Proxy.
Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-to-host-2022-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301691100.html
SOURCE Cisco
Analysen zu Cisco Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.21
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Cisco Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
