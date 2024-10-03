Cisco To Invest In AI Startup CoreWeave, Valuing Company At $23 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has agreed to invest in CoreWeave, a leading cloud-computing provider and one of the most promising startups in artificial intelligence, in a deal that values the company at $23 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

CoreWeave, under the leadership of CEO Michael Intrator, has been exploring a secondary transaction that would enable existing shareholders, including employees, to sell between $400 million and $500 million of their stakes, as reported by Bloomberg last month.