Cisco To Invest In AI Startup CoreWeave, Valuing Company At $23 Bln : Report
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has agreed to invest in CoreWeave, a leading cloud-computing provider and one of the most promising startups in artificial intelligence, in a deal that values the company at $23 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
CoreWeave, under the leadership of CEO Michael Intrator, has been exploring a secondary transaction that would enable existing shareholders, including employees, to sell between $400 million and $500 million of their stakes, as reported by Bloomberg last month.
