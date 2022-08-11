|
11.08.2022 15:00:00
CIT Closes $75 Million Factoring Facility with Consumer Products Wholesaler
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Commercial Services, a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, today announced that it has completed a $75 million factoring facility on behalf of a consumer products wholesaler.
CIT worked with the client to arrange a factoring facility to replace an existing asset-based lending facility with another lender. The new factoring facility offers additional liquidity that the client can deploy as needed in maintaining and growing their operations.
"We met with the client to understand their unique requirements and develop an innovative financing package to meet their business needs," said Tom Fingleton, managing director and northeast regional manager for CIT Commercial Services.
"We are pleased that the resulting financing gives our client the necessary flexibility to support their future working capital needs," he added.
CIT Commercial Services is one of the nation's leading providers of working capital financing, credit protection and accounts receivable management to consumer product companies.
About CIT
CIT is a division of First Citizens Bank, the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company's commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. Discover more at cit.com/firstcitizens.
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Lexa Tutela
212-461-5305
Lexa.Tutela@firstcitizens.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-closes-75-million-factoring-facility-with-consumer-products-wholesaler-301603509.html
SOURCE CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: First Citizens Bancshares A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: First Citizens Bancshares A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: First Citizens Bancshares A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: First Citizens Bancshares A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: First Citizens Bancshares A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-
|790,00
|1,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.