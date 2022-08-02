|
02.08.2022 15:00:00
CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger of Financing for Swell Energy's Commercial Behind-The-Meter Energy Storage Projects
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Power and Energy business served as sole lead arranger of financing for the development of Swell Energy's pipeline of new behind-the-meter commercial energy storage projects in California.
The borrower, a subsidiary of Swell Energy Inc., is developing over 100 behind-the-meter energy storage projects on commercial properties across California.
The projects benefit from California's Self-Generation Incentive Program, which is designed, in part, to facilitate deployment of energy storage technology across underserved communities and sites catering to underserved populations.
"As a leader in financing battery storage, we were pleased to leverage our expertise to support these innovative behind-the-meter installations," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for CIT's Power and Energy business. "Swell Energy has a robust pipeline of storage projects and we look forward to working with them again in the future."
"Swell is honored to be working with CIT on furthering our mandate to provide energy security and bill savings to commercial customers who are seeking to lead the energy transition to distributed resources," said Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell Energy. "The ultra-light commercial sector represents a significant untapped opportunity for Swell to develop energy storage projects within. We appreciate CIT's unique agility and expertise in arranging the financing to help move these innovative projects forward."
CIT's Power and Energy business is widely recognized as a pioneer in the financing of battery energy storage systems and renewable power projects. It consistently ranks among the leading arrangers of secured financing for U.S.-based renewable energy projects, according to data compiled by Inframation, an Acuris company.
Power and Energy, part of CIT's Commercial Finance group, leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.
About CIT
CIT is a division of First Citizens Bank, the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company's commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. Discover more at cit.com/firstcitizens.
MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
john.moran2@firstcitizens.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-serves-as-sole-lead-arranger-of-financing-for-swell-energys-commercial-behind-the-meter-energy-storage-projects-301597807.html
SOURCE CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: First Citizens Bancshares A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: First Citizens Bancshares A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: First Citizens Bancshares A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: First Citizens Bancshares A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: First Citizens Bancshares A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Citizens Bancshares Inc North CarolinaShs -A-
|730,00
|0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX notierte letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.