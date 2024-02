Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Just Revealed His Honest Thoughts on the U.S. Economy Right Now. 1 Stock I'll Be Buying Hand Over Fist if He's Right.

Citadel is one of the best-known hedge funds in the world. And with $56 billion in invested capital, it's also one of the biggest. Therefore, one would expect founder Ken Griffin to be well-informed about the economy. And indeed, Griffin just shared some of his thoughts on the subject in an interview with CNBC.Griffin observes that the U.S. economy is growing, the job market is holding up better than expected, and inflation is coming down. To rephrase his conclusions slightly, Griffin believes the economy looks pretty gosh-darn good.Many analysts believed the U.S. was headed straight for a recession, including Griffin. But Griffin and company are now warming to the economic outlook. And if they're correct about the economy's health, I believe Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) is a stock to consider buying here. In fact, it would be near the top of my buy list.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel