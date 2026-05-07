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07.05.2026 11:06:00
Citadel's Ken Griffin Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Inflation -- and Wall Street Isn't Going to Like It
Despite heightened volatility, it's shaping up to be another phenomenal year for Wall Street. This week, we've watched the iconic S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) trek to record highs, with the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) eclipsing 50,000 earlier this year.While it would appear that nothing can stop this artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rally, Citadel's Founder and CEO, Ken Griffin, who oversees one of the most profitable hedge funds on the planet (Citadel Advisors), just offered a sobering take for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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