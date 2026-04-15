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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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15.04.2026 21:12:25
Citadel's Ken Griffin Says a Six to Twelve Month Strait Closure Makes Global Recession Unavoidable. Here Is What That Risk Means for Your Portfolio
The U.S. and Israel's war with Iran has been a substantial source of market volatility since it kicked off at the end of February. In response to the conflict, Iran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz -- a shipping channel through which between 20% and 25% of global oil shipments are estimated to pass through. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently weighed in on the potential implications of the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed for a sustained period of time, and his comments are eye-catching. Citadel is widely held to be the most successful hedge fund in history, so many investors take note when Ken Griffin makes investment moves or weighs in with market commentary. Speaking yesterday, Griffin said that the world is looking at a global recession if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for the next six to 12 months. If the shipping channel remains closed for that duration, Griffin believes that a global recession is unavoidable -- and he's likely correct. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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