Citeline Appoints Clinrol as Strategic Clinical Trial Partner Across APAC Region

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline, a global leader in clinical trial intelligence, has announced a strategic partnership with Clinrol, a clinical trial recruitment company, to expand and enhance patient recruitment for upcoming clinical trials across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Clinrol is currently recruiting research participants in Australia for clinical trials in diabetes, cancer, dermatitis and other therapeutic areas.



The partnership will combine Clinrol's deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific clinical research and advertising landscape with Citeline's comprehensive clinical trial intelligence platform to efficiently identify and engage with potential patients while preserving privacy. Clinrol's long expertise in clinical trial recruitment and data-driven marketing will be used to create and implement targeted patient recruitment campaigns across multiple channels.

"Enrolling patients in clinical trials is a well-documented challenge. The difficulty of patient recruitment has been further intensified by the increasing complexity and requirements of protocols in recent studies. We are excited to appoint Clinrol as a strategic APAC partner and to further improve and expand our patient recruitment capabilities in the Asia Pacific region," said Dave Laky, General Manager, Clinical & Regulatory at Citeline. "With their extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific market, we are thrilled to be working closely alongside the Clinrol team to innovate in this critical area for patients and pharma, ultimately accelerating the pace of clinical trials in the region and improving patient outcomes."

Citeline's suite of complementary pharmaceutical business intelligence tools and solutions is widely recognized as the most comprehensive and up-to-date resource for clinical trial information, with data covering over 50 therapeutic areas and more than 200 countries. By combining this data and Citeline Connect’s Global Patient Recruitment Collective with Clinrol's expertise in marketing, the partnership aims to improve patient recruitment rates and ultimately reduce the time and cost associated with clinical trial recruitment.

"With our understanding of the APAC clinical research landscape coupled with data-driven marketing, we are confident that we can help accelerate the pace of clinical research and make a real difference in people's lives," said Arjun Bhat, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clinrol. "Patient enrollment is one of the primary reasons a clinical trial fails, and at least 80% of pharmaceutical trials do not meet enrollment deadlines. Approximately $1 million AUD of losses is experienced each day a trial is delayed. We are thrilled to partner with Citeline to speed up the pace of recruitment and help bring life-changing therapies to patients in need."

For more information on the Citeline Connect patient referral network, visit https://pages.pharmaintelligence.informa.com/Partner-Connect-100-Sponsor.

About Clinrol

Clinrol was established in 2020, specializing in data-driven patient recruitment and management of clinical trials. Using state-of-the-art marketing strategies, technology and expertise, Clinrol more effectively finds, pre-screens, recruits and manages patients while maintaining strict ethical and privacy principles for clinical trials globally.

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline’s global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world’s most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline .

For more information about Clinrol and Citeline , please visit their respective websites.