CITGO Marketers/Store Owners, Michigan Athletics and Michigan State Athletics Raising Money for Charities

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive season, CITGO marketers and store owners, the University of Michigan Athletics (U of M) and Michigan State University Athletics (MSU) are raising funds to benefit local charities in Ann Arbor and Lansing -- C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Over 30 CITGO station partners enhanced the program by participating in the Rivalry Spirit Pump campaign, which runs from August 1st to September 30th. As part of the initiative, participating stations commit to designating up to two pumps to be branded with school insignia and to donating either $1,000 to one school's charity (one pump) or $750 to each school's charity (two pumps). To date, $47,000 has been raised.

"The Spirit Pumps are a big hit," said Ayman Reda, owner of Reda Group Gas & Food in Dearborn, Michigan, one of the stations participating in this year's initiative, "The customers really get into it and it's a great way for us to give something back to our communities."

CITGO is also proud to support the Charity Rivalry Deal Claim, a fan-driven initiative taking place at CITGO locations across Michigan from Aug. 5th thru Dec. 31st. As part of the campaign, any U of M or MSU fan who claims the school's deal on the Club CITGO app gets a point scored towards their team's charity, with a limit of one selection per day. Fans can also pick their favorite team at designated areas around each university's campus, indicated by pin-drops in the app.

The school's charity with the most points at the end of the promotion will win a $10,000 donation from CITGO, with the runner up's school charity receiving a $5,000 donation. During the campaign, customers can follow the action by clicking on the scoreboard image on the home screen of the Club CITGO app. The scoreboard is updated each Monday with the latest results.

"We are excited to work with our partners to support these amazing initiatives," said Kevin Kinney, General Manager of Brand Equity at CITGO, "Our company remains committed to fueling this historic rivalry while also fueling good in our communities."

These campaigns are part of the CITGO ongoing promotional and philanthropic partnership with Michigan Athletics and Michigan State Athletics. Last year's partnership included the Rivalry Spirit Pump promotion, which saw CITGO location owners donate over $26,000 to the schools' charities, and a Game Day VIP Experience Sweepstakes, which gave fans a chance to win tickets to the rivalry game, hotel stays and gift cards.

And as a result of last year's Charity Rivalry, CITGO donated $10,000 to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital to help support their clinical care, research, education and advocacy work on behalf of impacted communities statewide. The company also gave $5,000 to the Michigan State University Food Bank, a non-profit founded to help students who are dealing with food insecurity.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

