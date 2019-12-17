CITGO Partners with Virginia Athletics on Club CITGO App Charity Promotion

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO) is partnering with University of Virginia (UVA) Athletics to fuel basketball season fanfare and to benefit UVA student-athletes. Through Feb. 8, 2020, Virginia drivers and fans can participate in a Club CITGO App promotion that will culminate in a donation from CITGO to the Virginia Athletics Foundation Annual Scholarship Fund.

As part of the promotion, fans select the UVA $2 donation through the Club CITGO App when they fill up at participating Virginia CITGO locations. Each fan who selects the donation scores $2 for the Virginia Athletics Foundation Annual Scholarship Fund and helps increase the CITGO donation to the maximum of $10,000. Only one donation per day per customer will count towards the promotion.

The mission of the Virginia Athletics Foundation is to support a preeminent intercollegiate athletics program at the University of Virginia by providing student-athletes the opportunity to achieve academic and athletic excellence.

The Charity promotion is accompanied by a Three-Pointer Thursdays $3 off TriCLEAN® Gasoline savings promotion at participating CITGO locations during the regular season games. Terms and conditions apply.

These promotions are part of the company's larger promotional and philanthropic partnerships with professional and collegiate sports teams to raise money for important local charities while benefiting consumers and fueling fanfare during the season.

Tiger Fuel Company is a Central Virginia distributor that supplies TOP TIER™ CITGO TriCLEAN® fuel to locations featuring the Club CITGO App promotions.

"CITGO is proud to continue its partnership with UVA and to provide fans the chance to support student-athletes," said Stuart Lowry, Vice President of Wholesale Sales at Tiger Fuel Company in Charlottesville. "Virginia is home to many CITGO marketers and retailers, so it's important for us to give back to the community through these valuable programs."

