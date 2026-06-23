Citigroup Aktie
WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242
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23.06.2026 13:15:12
Citi Commercial Bank Drives Dialogue on the Future of Business at Annual Executive Summit in Hong Kong
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Over 120 business leaders gathered at the summit under the theme "Empowering Growth Through Capital Convergence and Digital Innovation"
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - The Citi Commercial Bank Hong Kong Executive Summit 2026 concluded on June 16 under the theme "Empowering Growth Through Capital Convergence and Digital Innovation", bringing together over 120 company founders and C-suite leaders to examine the future of business amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.
The annual flagship forum featured a series of discussions centered on how companies can strategically leverage Hong Kong's unique strengths to achieve sustainable growth and international expansion.
Gunjan Kalra, Head of Citi Commercial Bank for Japan, Asia North and Australia, and Asia South, said, "Companies today are going global at an unprecedented pace. We are also witnessing the rising global prominence of Asian companies, which are making rapid advances and emerging as industry leaders in areas including AI, technology and innovation, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and clean energy."
Citi Commercial Bank provides global banking solutions to mid-sized companies that are looking to grow rapidly and expand internationally. "Citi is uniquely positioned to support their growth ambitions, offering integrated treasury and capital solutions in over 90 countries through our integrated global platform, as well as advisory and financing capabilities from our investment banking franchise," she continued.
According to InvestHK, more than 310 companies had established or expanded operations in Hong Kong as of May 2026, with mainland firms accounting for over half of the total.
Joy Cheng, Head of Citi Commercial Bank for Hong Kong,said, "Hong Kong serves a critical dual role as both the launchpad for Chinese companies pursuing international expansion and a strategic gateway for multinationals deepening their presence in mainland China and the region. We are committed to being the banking partner of choice for fast-growing companies as they scale and grow across borders. Our value proposition lies in our ability to simplify complexity and connect visionary companies to opportunities worldwide through our unparalleled global network."
Key themes explored at the Hong Kong Executive Summit 2026 included:
The summit featured a distinguished line-up of speakers, including:
Citi Commercial Bank offers a comprehensive suite of products and solutions, including trade and working capital, treasury and liquidity management, global markets capabilities, capital markets solutions, and advisory services. Citi Commercial Bank serves clients in 12 markets in Asia including Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Hashtag: #Citi
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About CitiCiti is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found atwww.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi
News Source: Citi
23/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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