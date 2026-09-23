Citi Engages Future Leaders Through Mastercard AI Digital Safari Program in New York



EQS Newswire / 23/09/2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Citi joined forces with Mastercard to host Mastercard AI Digital Safari in New York this month, expanding the bank's commitment to developing future leaders. Designed for the next generation of the bank's high-net-worth wealth clients, the inaugural program brought together select participants for an immersive experience at the forefront of digital innovation. The collaboration built on the success of Citi's Young Successor Program held in Singapore, which has engaged more than 500 individuals from 14 markets, helping them develop leadership capabilities, broadening their perspectives and build meaningful connections.



Combining Citi's unique position as a global banking partner operating in more than 90 countries with the immersive learning experience offered through Mastercard AI Digital Safari the program provided participants with exclusive engagements at leading institutions and organizations such as Cornell Tech, Google Cloud, Palantir, Mastercard, Citi and more.



Participants engaged with leading academics, innovators and business leaders through a curated program including:

Sessions at Cornell Tech on AI, navigating uncertainty and a hands-on workshop on risk decomposition led by Cornell Tech Professor Karan Girotra. Insights on global economic trends and outlook by Michelle Meyer, Mastercard Chief Economist, along with exclusive demonstrations at the Mastercard Experience Center led by Mariana Aguirre, Head of Mastercard Experience Center. An exclusive engagement at Citi Headquarters, including a fireside chat with Google Cloud, Palantir and Citi leaders. Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia, said, "The Mastercard AI Digital Safari represents the pinnacle of the bespoke experiences we curate for our high-net-worth clients, empowering them to navigate and lead in a world continuously reshaped by artificial intelligence and rapid innovation. Through our pioneering collaboration with Mastercard, we are bringing this signature program to wealth clients for the first time—connecting participants directly with world-class innovators, academics, and industry pioneers in New York, a destination that perfectly embodies our strategic vision to transcend geographic borders. Our goal is to spark transformative ideas, challenge conventional assumptions, and equip our clients with the forward-looking mindset and confidence required to lead in an increasingly dynamic global landscape."



Yeo Wenxian, Head of Wealth for Asia South, said, "For 14 years, our commitment to our clients has inspired our Young Successor Program. Dedicated to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, the program provided participants across Asia with meaningful opportunities to develop future-ready leadership capabilities, deepen their understanding of global financial markets, and build lasting professional networks. As the world evolves, so does our approach towards preparing the next generation. This year, we were delighted to elevate the program through our first-ever collaborationwith Mastercard on the Mastercard AI Digital Safari Program. This collaboration is a powerful demonstration of how we leverage Citi's global network to provide our clients and their next generation with unique access to global insights, cutting-edge technology perspectives, and unparalleled growth opportunities."



Victor Nordenson, Executive Vice President and Global Account Management at Mastercard said, "Our collaboration with Citi spans decades, built on a shared commitment to anticipating what clients need next — and Mastercard AI Digital Safari is a natural extension of that. The program brings emerging leaders together with top innovators and institutions who will share leading-edge insights on technology, commerce, leadership and business acumen. That's what made this collaboration a meaningful one — extending the first-ever Mastercard AI Digital Safari program to support Citi's goal of giving its next generation of client leaders the opportunity to engage directly with the innovators shaping the future."



The Citi X Mastercard AI Digital Safari Program underscores Citi's commitment to supporting clients and their families across generations. Through the strength of Citi's' global network with access to leading institutions and strategic partners, Citi continues to create opportunities that help clients prepare for the future with confidence.



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About Citi Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.



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News Source: Citibank

Hashtag: #CitibankThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi News Source: Citibank 23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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