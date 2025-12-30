Citigroup Aktie

Citigroup für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.12.2025 03:58:56

Citi Gains Approvals To Sell AO Citibank Russia Operations To Renaissance Capital

(RTTNews) - Citi confirmed that it has obtained the necessary internal approvals to move forward with the planned sale of AO Citibank, which represents Citi's remaining operations in Russia, to Renaissance Capital.

The transaction is expected to be signed and closed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The approvals result in a pre-tax loss on sale for the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily related to currency translation adjustment (CTA) losses. These losses will remain in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) until the closing of the transaction. The cumulative impact of CTA recorded in the loss on sale during the fourth quarter, along with amounts released from AOCI upon closing, will be capital neutral to Citi's CET1 Capital.

The loss on sale remains subject to potential changes, including those driven by foreign exchange movements. However, Citi expects the overall divestiture of its remaining business operations in Russia to provide a benefit to its CET1 Capital, largely due to the deconsolidation of associated risk-weighted assets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Citigroup Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Citigroup Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Citigroup Inc. 100,94 -0,41% Citigroup Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: ATX und DAX schließen wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenso nur marginal. Die US-Börsen notierten im Minus. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen