Citi Hosts AI Day for Secondary School Students in Hong Kong



EQS Newswire / 17/07/2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Empowers Hong Kong's next generation of innovators to responsibly apply AI to drive social impact

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2026 - Citi Hong Kong hosted an AI Day for the winners and finalists of the SEED Foundation IdeaPOP! 2026 social innovation competition earlier this month. The full-day event brought together Citi AI mentors and AI entrepreneurs to guide students on turning their ideas into real-world social solutions.

Aveline San, CEO and Head of Banking at Citi Hong Kong said the AI Day was designed to help students translate innovative ideas into real-world applications, with a strong focus on human-centered design and the responsible use of AI, bringing their purpose-driven ideas one step closer to real-world impact.



With the help of Citi AI mentors and David Kwan, Founder and CEO of AI advisory platform JobsTaylor, student teams from six secondary schools worked on concept testing, building app prototypes and applying AI to enhance user experience. The Citi mentors also shared their own experience in using AI to raise productivity and address business pain points at work.



Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia at Citi, who served as a judge at the pitch competition final commended the students for their creativity, energy and passion for driving positive change. She encouraged them to stay curious, embrace feedback and build on their ideas beyond the competition as they continue their innovation journey.



In a fireside chat moderated by Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales at Citi Hong Kong, the students also had the opportunity to learn from Dr. Miles Wen, Co-Founder and CEO of Fano Labs who shared his entrepreneurial journey, experience in navigating the startup ecosystem, as well as advice on dealing with challenges and setbacks.



Organized by the SEED Foundation, the IdeaPOP! program has engaged over 3,000 students in Hong Kong since its inception in 2022. Participants have developed more than 750 technology-based solutions aimed at addressing local societal needs.



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Photo 1:Aveline San, Citi Hong Kong's CEO and Head of Banking(middle in the front row) hosted an AI Day for students at Citi's office alongside Citi AI mentors, Ken Lo, SEED Foundation CEO (left in the front row) and David Kwan, Founder and CEO of JobsTaylor (right in the front row) guiding students on turning their ideas into real-world social solutions.





Photo 2: Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia at Citi (right), Dr. Miles Wen, Co-Founder and CEO forFano Labs (middle) and Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales at Citi Hong Kong (left)exchanged ideas on the art of pitching and entrepreneurial mindset with student teams during the workshop. Dr. Wen shared his own entrepreneurial journey as well as advice on navigating the startup ecosystem and mastering investor pitches.



Hashtag: #Citi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Citibank

said the AI Day was designed to help students translate innovative ideas into real-world applications, with a strong focus on human-centered design and the responsible use of AI, bringing their purpose-driven ideas one step closer to real-world impact.With the help of Citi AI mentors and, student teams from six secondary schools worked on concept testing, building app prototypes and applying AI to enhance user experience. The Citi mentors also shared their own experience in using AI to raise productivity and address business pain points at work.who served as a judge at the pitch competition final commended the students for their creativity, energy and passion for driving positive change. She encouraged them to stay curious, embrace feedback and build on their ideas beyond the competition as they continue their innovation journey.In a fireside chat moderated by, the students also had the opportunity to learn fromwho shared his entrepreneurial journey, experience in navigating the startup ecosystem, as well as advice on dealing with challenges and setbacks.Organized by the SEED Foundation, the IdeaPOP! program has engaged over 3,000 students in Hong Kong since its inception in 2022. Participants have developed more than 750 technology-based solutions aimed at addressing local societal needs.Clickto download the photosHashtag: #CitiThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Citibank 17/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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