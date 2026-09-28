Citi Leads Industry Dialogue on the Agentic Future of Finance in Hong Kong



EQS Newswire / 28/09/2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Third annual forum co-hosted with Mastercard and FTAHK to explore how AI is reshaping financial services

HONG KONG SAR – Citi, Mastercard and the FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK) co-hosted the third edition of Citi's annual fintech forum under the theme "Beyond AI-Ready: Shaping the Agentic Future of Finance". The event brought together regulators, financial industry leaders and fintech innovators to discuss how financial institutions can responsibly scale the adoption of agentic AI and unlock its potential across wealth management, banking and payments.



Discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges presented by agentic AI, including customer engagement, advisor productivity, governance, cybersecurity, operational resilience and the future of work. Speakers included representatives from Citi, Mastercard, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), Accenture, AlipayHK, Ant International, Google Cloud, Hong Kong Cyberport and NVIDIA.



Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Citi, said, "The industry conversation is no longer about whether organizations will adopt AI, but how they can scale it responsibly and effectively. At Citi, we are working closely with regulators and partners to help advance AI adoption across Hong Kong's financial industry. By investing in data, technology and talent, we aim to equip our advisors with deeper insights and enhance the customer experience, while ensuring that trust, accountability and human judgment remain at the heart of financial services."



Joe Bonanno, Head of Wealth Intelligence, Citi Wealth, said, "We are entering a new era where agentic AI can transform how financial institutions harness data and intelligence to elevate the colleague and client experience. At Citi Wealth, platforms such as Citi Sky represent a major step forward, bringing together research, superior client service, expertise and advanced AI capabilities on a single platform. By connecting these capabilities more seamlessly, we can provide advisors and clients with faster access to actionable insights based on their financial goals and objectives."



A key highlight of the forum was the showcase of Citi Sky, Citi Wealth's conversational AI capability developed using Google Cloud and Google DeepMind technologies. Engineered as an always-on digital companion, the platform is designed to redefine how clients access market insights, identify financial opportunities and engage with their wealth advisors. Built on a secure data foundation and leveraging real-time interactive capabilities, Citi Sky represents a significant step in translating advanced data intelligence into highly personalized and accessible wealth management experiences.



Dr. Peter Robejsek, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said, "Asia Pacific is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by agentic AI. Consumers and businesses are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance discovery, decision making and transactions, shaping the next generation of commerce. At Mastercard, we are committed to providing a safe, secure and intelligent infrastructure that fosters innovation, efficiency and responsible growth across the evolving agentic ecosystem."



Michele Fung, Board Member, FinTech Association of Hong Kong, said, "Building on last year's vision of turning Hong Kong into a leading AI-ready economy, we are now entering the next frontier of financial evolution. It is no longer just about preparing our systems for artificial intelligence, but actively shaping an agentic future where intelligent, autonomous technologies drive real-world outcomes. By continuing to unite the collective expertise of regulators, financial institutions, and technology innovators — alongside our AI Strategic Advisory Council — the FTAHK partnering with Citi and Mastercard remains dedicated to pioneering the frameworks that will define this next era. Together with industry leaders, we are moving beyond readiness to ensure Hong Kong leads the global financial ecosystem in responsible, agentic innovation."



The forum reflects Citi's continued commitment to supporting Hong Kong's development as a leading international financial center and fostering industry collaboration on the responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

Hashtag: #Citi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Citi Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.



Additional information may be found at





News Source: Citibank

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – As artificial intelligence (AI) moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, organizations across Hong Kong are increasingly exploring how AI can transform customer experience, productivity and decision-making. Against this backdrop,and theco-hosted the third edition of Citi's annual fintech forum under the theme "". The event brought together regulators, financial industry leaders and fintech innovators to discuss how financial institutions can responsibly scale the adoption of agentic AI and unlock its potential across wealth management, banking and payments.Discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges presented by agentic AI, including customer engagement, advisor productivity, governance, cybersecurity, operational resilience and the future of work. Speakers included representatives fromand, said, "The industry conversation is no longer about whether organizations will adopt AI, but how they can scale it responsibly and effectively. At Citi, we are working closely with regulators and partners to help advance AI adoption across Hong Kong's financial industry. By investing in data, technology and talent, we aim to equip our advisors with deeper insights and enhance the customer experience, while ensuring that trust, accountability and human judgment remain at the heart of financial services.", said, "We are entering a new era where agentic AI can transform how financial institutions harness data and intelligence to elevate the colleague and client experience. At Citi Wealth, platforms such as Citi Sky represent a major step forward, bringing together research, superior client service, expertise and advanced AI capabilities on a single platform. By connecting these capabilities more seamlessly, we can provide advisors and clients with faster access to actionable insights based on their financial goals and objectives."A key highlight of the forum was the showcase of, Citi Wealth's conversational AI capability developed using Google Cloud and Google DeepMind technologies. Engineered as an always-on digital companion, the platform is designed to redefine how clients access market insights, identify financial opportunities and engage with their wealth advisors. Built on a secure data foundation and leveraging real-time interactive capabilities, Citi Sky represents a significant step in translating advanced data intelligence into highly personalized and accessible wealth management experiences., said, "Asia Pacific is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by agentic AI. Consumers and businesses are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance discovery, decision making and transactions, shaping the next generation of commerce. At Mastercard, we are committed to providing a safe, secure and intelligent infrastructure that fosters innovation, efficiency and responsible growth across the evolving agentic ecosystem.", said, "Building on last year's vision of turning Hong Kong into a leading AI-ready economy, we are now entering the next frontier of financial evolution. It is no longer just about preparing our systems for artificial intelligence, but actively shaping an agentic future where intelligent, autonomous technologies drive real-world outcomes. By continuing to unite the collective expertise of regulators, financial institutions, and technology innovators — alongside our AI Strategic Advisory Council — the FTAHK partnering with Citi and Mastercard remains dedicated to pioneering the frameworks that will define this next era. Together with industry leaders, we are moving beyond readiness to ensure Hong Kong leads the global financial ecosystem in responsible, agentic innovation."The forum reflects Citi's continued commitment to supporting Hong Kong's development as a leading international financial center and fostering industry collaboration on the responsible adoption of emerging technologies.Hashtag: #CitiThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi News Source: Citibank 28/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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