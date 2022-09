Citi Opens Haven For Junior Bankers in Málaga

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Every Wall Street wolf was once a pup, and being a junior banker is not for the faint of heart. All-nighters spent staring at excel sheets, pumping out aesthetically pleasing charts, and aligning logos on pitch books are a right of passage for fresh-faced grads.All banks fret about being able to woo and hang on to enough of them. Citi has a plan -- on Wednesday the investment bank opened a new hub for junior bankers in the idyllic beach town of Málaga, Spain. Is it a PR stunt, or a sustainable program? Depends on who you ask.Continue reading