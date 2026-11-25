(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is considering a return to banking services in Venezuela five years after exiting the country, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The move, if finalized, could help restore the country's access to the US financial system if sanctions waivers are approved.

Citi's first focus likely would be on correspondent banking ties with local financial firms rather than immediately opening a physical presence.

The bank's top executives reportedly are in discussion with U.S. government officials at the State Department and Treasury regarding a return and possible sanctions waivers. Certain other banks also are said to be in talks with US officials for re-entry into the country.

As per the report, the return of a major bank to Venezuela would help US President Donald Trump to reopen the country's economy to foreign companies after his administration ousted Nicolas Maduro.

Citi exited Venezuela in July 2021 by selling its remaining local business to Banco Nacional de Credito and ended more than a century of operations.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, Citi shares were trading 0.25% lower at $113.56, extending the 0.44% loss on Tuesday's regular trading close.