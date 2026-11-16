Citi Strengthens Wealth Leadership in Asia as ULTIMA is Elevated to World Legend Mastercard



EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

Citi ULTIMA cardholders in Singapore and Hong Kong can now enjoy enhanced access to The Mastercard Collection's exclusive portfolio of globally connected dining, entertainment and travel privileges

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG SAR –



Citi and Mastercard marked the elevation of Citi ULTIMA to World Legend Mastercard, Mastercard's highest card tier, with gala dinners held in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Now live in both markets, the move further strengthens Citi ULTIMA's position as Citi's invitation-only proposition for ultra-high-net-worth clients and reinforces Citi Wealth's commitment to serving the evolving needs of this fast-growing segment in Asia. The enhanced offering includes



The launch builds on Citi and Mastercard's collaboration on World Legend Mastercard, following Citi's introduction of the first such card globally in the United States. It also extends the proposition to Citi ULTIMA clients in Singapore and Hong Kong, two of Asia's leading international wealth hubs.



Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Citi, said, "As our clients become increasingly global in their lifestyles, interests and investment outlook, their expectations of exceptional wealth management service continue to evolve. Citi ULTIMA sits at the heart of our commitment to serving this segment. It is more than a card; it reflects the depth of our relationship with ultra-high-net-worth clients, complementing our wealth expertise with access, connectivity and curated experiences centered on what they value most. The elevation of Citi ULTIMA to World Legend Mastercard reinforces Citi Wealth's leadership in delivering extraordinary client experiences across Asia, particularly in key wealth hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore."



"As the first to bring the World Legend Mastercard experience to Singapore, we are strengthening the value we provide to clients through a proposition designed around how they live, travel and engage with opportunities around the world," said Yeo Wenxian, Asia South Head of Wealth at Citi and CEO of Citibank Singapore. "Wealth management today goes beyond investment advice — it is about connecting them to the experiences, access and expertise that matter most. These enhancements reflect Citi's ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated wealth and lifestyle solutions that are as international as the clients we serve."



"For our ULTIMA clients, exceptional service means enabling them in the moments that matter most – whether they are traveling the world with loved ones, uncovering a new destination, or savoring something closer to home," said Sanjay Nambiar, Head of International Cards and Unsecured Lending, Citi. "The elevation to World Legend Mastercard raises the bar on what we offer, bringing together an unrivaled suite of travel and lifestyle privileges with the personalized service that our dedicated ULTIMA Lifestyle Relationship Managers provide."



"These launches mark another important milestone in Mastercard's longstanding collaboration with Citi, building on the global introduction of World Legend Mastercard with Citi in the United States," said Victor Nordenson, Executive Vice President, Global Account Management, Mastercard. Extending this premium experience to Citi ULTIMA clients in Singapore and Hong Kong builds on that momentum and supports Citi's ambition to deliver exceptional value for ultra-high-net-worth clients."



The launch was marked last week with gala dinners in Singapore and Hong Kong, highlighted by a special collaboration between two culinary titans: Chef André Chiang of 1887 by André and Chef Vicky Cheng of Wing. Together, they brought heritage, innovation and mastery in a bespoke six-course menu created exclusively for the evening.



What's New for Citi ULTIMA World Legend Mastercard Cardholders



Citi ULTIMA clients can enjoy Taste by Priceless, Mastercard's premium airport dining experience at select international airports, including the



Citi ULTIMA privileges include[1]:



Ultimate Dedication

Dedicated ULTIMA Lifestyle Relationship Managers, personalized lifestyle planning, concierge support and priority assistance Ultimate Horizons

Complimentary one-night stay with a minimum two-night booking at more than 800 luxury hotels

Companion airfare on participating airlines

NEW: Mastercard Fast Track security lane access at key airports for the cardholder and up to three guests, where available

Mastercard Fast Track security lane access at key airports for the cardholder and up to three guests, where available NEW: Access to The Mastercard Collection's dining, entertainment and travel benefits Ultimate Indulgence

Priority reservations at designated Michelin-starred restaurants in Hong Kong and chef-curated dining experiences in Singapore

NEW: The Mastercard Collection: Dining privileges at 650 acclaimed restaurants across 15 Asia Pacific markets, expanding to 1,300 restaurants by February 1, 2027

The Mastercard Collection: Dining privileges at 650 acclaimed restaurants across 15 Asia Pacific markets, expanding to 1,300 restaurants by February 1, 2027 Quarterly dining benefit : Up to US$200 off with a minimum spend of US$500; or Up to US$100 off with a minimum spend of US$350

: Unlimited 10–15% off at select restaurants

at select restaurants NEW: Taste by Priceless airport dining access for the cardholder and up to three guests

Taste by Priceless airport dining access for the cardholder and up to three guests NEW: Mastercard Priceless Experiences

Mastercard Priceless Experiences Invitations to curated private, cultural and lifestyle experiences and events Ultimate Balance

Access to premier golf clubs globally

Access to private clubs in Hong Kong Existing Citi ULTIMA cardholders in Singapore and Hong Kong have been automatically upgraded from World Elite to World Legend Mastercard, with the enhanced benefits now available. Citi ULTIMA remains available by invitation only. Clients can learn more through their Citi relationship manager.





[1] Benefits, eligibility, availability and entitlements vary by market and are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Hashtag: #Citi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Citi Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.



Additional information may be found at



About Mastercard Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com





News Source: Citibank

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – Citi and Mastercard today announced the elevation of Citi ULTIMA from World Elite to World Legend Mastercard™ , bringing Mastercard's highest consumer card tier to Citi ULTIMA cardholders in Singapore and Hong Kong. The launch marks World Legend Mastercard's debut in Singapore and enhances the Citi ULTIMA proposition in Hong Kong.Now live in both markets, the move further strengthens Citi ULTIMA's position as Citi's invitation-only proposition for ultra-high-net-worth clients and reinforces Citi Wealth's commitment to serving the evolving needs of this fast-growing segment in Asia. The enhanced offering includes The Mastercard Collection , a curated suite of dining, entertainment and travel benefits around the world. These range from priority reservations at coveted restaurants and sought-after entertainment experiences to Mastercard Fast Track through airport security for the cardholder and up to three guests, where available, complemented by Citi ULTIMA's personalized lifestyle services.The launch builds on Citi and Mastercard's collaboration on World Legend Mastercard, following Citi's introduction of the first such card globally in the United States. It also extends the proposition to Citi ULTIMA clients in Singapore and Hong Kong, two of Asia's leading international wealth hubs.said, "As our clients become increasingly global in their lifestyles, interests and investment outlook, their expectations of exceptional wealth management service continue to evolve. Citi ULTIMA sits at the heart of our commitment to serving this segment. It is more than a card; it reflects the depth of our relationship with ultra-high-net-worth clients, complementing our wealth expertise with access, connectivity and curated experiences centered on what they value most. The elevation of Citi ULTIMA to World Legend Mastercard reinforces Citi Wealth's leadership in delivering extraordinary client experiences across Asia, particularly in key wealth hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore.""As the first to bring the World Legend Mastercard experience to Singapore, we are strengthening the value we provide to clients through a proposition designed around how they live, travel and engage with opportunities around the world," said. "Wealth management today goes beyond investment advice — it is about connecting them to the experiences, access and expertise that matter most. These enhancements reflect Citi's ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated wealth and lifestyle solutions that are as international as the clients we serve.""For our ULTIMA clients, exceptional service means enabling them in the moments that matter most – whether they are traveling the world with loved ones, uncovering a new destination, or savoring something closer to home," said. "The elevation to World Legend Mastercard raises the bar on what we offer, bringing together an unrivaled suite of travel and lifestyle privileges with the personalized service that our dedicated ULTIMA Lifestyle Relationship Managers provide.""These launches mark another important milestone in Mastercard's longstanding collaboration with Citi, building on the global introduction of World Legend Mastercard with Citi in the United States,". Extending this premium experience to Citi ULTIMA clients in Singapore and Hong Kong builds on that momentum and supports Citi's ambition to deliver exceptional value for ultra-high-net-worth clients."The launch was marked last week with gala dinners in Singapore and Hong Kong, highlighted by a special collaboration between two culinary titans: Chef André Chiang of 1887 by André and Chef Vicky Cheng of Wing. Together, they brought heritage, innovation and mastery in a bespoke six-course menu created exclusively for the evening.Citi ULTIMA clients can enjoy Taste by Priceless, Mastercard's premium airport dining experience at select international airports, including the Hong Kong International Airport location, which opened in August 2026, and the dining club at São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport. Eligible World Legend Mastercard cardholders can access participating locations with up to three guests, regardless of where their card was issued, subject to applicable terms and availability.Existing Citi ULTIMA cardholders in Singapore and Hong Kong have been automatically upgraded from World Elite to World Legend Mastercard, with the enhanced benefits now available. Citi ULTIMA remains available by invitation only. Clients can learn more through their Citi relationship manager.Hashtag: #CitiThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.News Source: Citibank 16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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