Citi Trends Aktie

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WKN: A0EATE / ISIN: US17306X1028

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17.03.2026 12:11:03

Citi Trends Sees Higher Total Sales Growth In FY26; Stock Surges 13.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, off-price value retailer Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) expects total sales growth of 6 to 8 percent, with comparable store sales growth in the range of 5 to 7 percent for the full-year 2026.

For the year, the Company also plans to open approximately 25 new stores, remodel 50 stores, and close 4 locations. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million, with the majority of the spend on new stores and remodels

"With improving traffic trends, stronger operational discipline, and a clear path forward, we believe CITITRENDS is well positioned to continue driving profitable growth and shareholder value," said Ken Seipel, CEO.

The company delivered 8.9 percent comparable store sales growth in fourth quarter, or 15.3 percent on a two-year basis, marking our sixth consecutive quarter of positive comps.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CTRN is trading on the Nasdaq at $50.16, up $5.99 or 13.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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Citi Trends IncShs 40,40 6,32% Citi Trends IncShs

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