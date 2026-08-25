Citi Trends Aktie

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WKN: A0EATE / ISIN: US17306X1028

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25.08.2026 13:19:06

Citi Trends Slips To Net Loss In Q2; Boosts FY26 Sales Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Off-price value retailer Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) reported Tuesday a net loss for the second quarter of $0.93 million or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $3.82 million or $1.46 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew 10.9 percent to $211.63 million from $190.75 million in the same quarter last year.

The company delivered 10.5 percent comparable store sales growth in second quarter, or 19.7 percent on a two-year basis, marking our eighth consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company expects total sales growth of 10 to 12 percent, with comparable store sales growth of 9 to 11 percent.

Previously, the company expected total sales growth of 9 to 11 percent, with comparable store sales growth of 8 to 10 percent.

New store count for 2026 is expected to be 20 versus the prior estimate of 25. The company also expects to invest in an additional 10 to 15 remodels, above the prior guidance of 50 remodels.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CTRN is trading on the Nasdaq at $74.69, up $0.34 or 0.46 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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