Citigroup: Share Repurchases Unlikely Until 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The outlook was already pretty bleak for share repurchases at Citigroup (NYSE: C) in 2022. Management previously told investors to expect modest amounts of share repurchases in the second half of the year. But now, the large U.S.-based bank is very unlikely to repurchase any stock after results from the Federal Reserve's annual stress testing came out worse than expected. Here's why.All banks must hold a certain amount of regulatory capital in case of a severe economic downturn. Banks pay out dividends and conduct share repurchases with excess capital over the amount of capital they are required to hold.A good way to evaluate excess capital is to look at a bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, which is a measure of a bank's core capital expressed as a percentage of its risk-weighted assets such as loans. The Federal Reserve sets a CET1 requirement for each bank every year, and then banks typically manage capital levels above that. CET1 capital is composed of three layers: The base 4.5% level, the stress capital buffer (SCB), and then the surcharge for global systemically important banks (G-SIB) like Citigroup.Continue reading