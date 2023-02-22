Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser's 2022 Compensation Up 9% To $24.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Citigroup (C) awarded Jane Fraser compensation of $24.5 million for 2022, her first full year as chief executive officer of the company. That compared with the $22.5 million pay package she received in 2021.

The CEO's compensation consists of a flat base salary of $1.5 million and a total incentive award of $23 million, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The compensation committee of Citigroup's board increased the portion of Fraser's incentive compensation that will be paid in deferred Citi common stock awards from 20% in 2021 to 35% for 2022, and reduced the portion of Fraser's incentive compensation that will be paid in cash from 30% to 15%.