Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 14:48:48

Citigroup Fined 12.6 Mln Pounds By UK's FCA For Not Complying With Markete Abuse Regulation

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Global Markets Limited, an arm of Citigroup Inc. (C), has been fined by the UKs Financial Conduct Authority or FCA for 12.553 million pounds, the British financial regulator said on Friday.

The penalty follows the broker's failure to properly implement the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) related trade surveillance requirements to detect market abuse.

The company has agreed to resolve the case with a 30 percent discount on the original fine of 17.934 million pounds.

"The FCA found that Citigroup Global Markets failed to properly implement the new requirement when it took effect, and took 18 months to identify and assess the specific market abuse risks its business may have been exposed to and which it needed to detect," the regulator said in a statement.

MAR was introduced in 2016 and expanded requirements to detect and report potential market abuse.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Citigroup Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Citigroup Inc.mehr Analysen

21.01.21 Citigroup Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Citigroup Inc. 52,38 -1,08% Citigroup Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen