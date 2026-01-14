Citigroup Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.47 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $2.85 billion, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Citigroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.59 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $19.87 billion from $19.46 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.47 Bln. vs. $2.85 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $19.87 Bln vs. $19.46 Bln last year.