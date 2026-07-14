Citigroup Q2 Profit Climbs On Revenue Strength; But Shares Down - Update

(RTTNews) - Banking major Citigroup Inc. (C) reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its second quarter, driven by lower provision for credit losses and higher revenues, partially offset by higher expenses.

The company added that its growing earnings generation will allow it to increase planned dividend by 12 percent.

Meanwhile, the shares were losing around 2 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE.

Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser said, "With net income up 45 percent, this was Citi's best quarterly revenue in a decade with double-digit revenue growth for the firm and in four out of our five businesses. Services delivered its highest ever quarterly revenue and a return of over 30 percent."

In the second quarter, the company's net income climbed 45 percent to $5.83 billion from $4.02 billion a year ago. Earnings per share grew to $3.15 from $1.96 last year.

Income from continuing operations grew 49 percent to $6.02 billion from $4.03 billion a year earlier.

Provision for income taxwes climbed 69 percent from last year to $2 billion, while provision for credit losses dropped 12 percent to $2.52 billion.

Total operating expenses increased 5 percent to $14.22 billion.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3 percent to $24.77 billion from $21.67 billion last year. Sequentially, revenues edged up 1 percent.

Revenue growth was mainly driven by growth in each of Citi's five interconnected businesses and Legacy Franchises.

Four out of five businesses recorded double-digit revenue growth.

Net interest income increased 13 percent, and non-interest revenue climbed 18 percent.

In the quarter, Services revenues of $6.38 billion were up 18 percent, driven by growth in Treasury and Trade Solutions and Securities Services. Markets revenues of $7.01 billion increased 17 percent, driven by growth in Equity markets and Fixed Income markets revenues.

Banking revenues were $1.95 billion, up 34 percent from last year with growth in Investment Banking. Wealth revenues of $3.18 billion increased 13 percent, driven by growth across all businesses.

U.S. Consumer Cards revenues were of $4.52 billion, up 1 percent year-over-year, driven by growth in net interest income, primarily offset by a decline in non-interest revenue amid short-term headwinds from investments in its portfolio.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.