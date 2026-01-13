Citigroup To Reportedly Axe 1,000 Jobs This Week

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is expected to eliminate roughly 1,000 positions this week, reports quoting people familiar with the matter said.

The move is said to be part of a workforce reduction plan the bank announced two years ago, under which it aims to cut 20,000 jobs by the end of 2026.

The New York-based lender employed approximately 229,000 full-time staff as of December 31, 2024, according to its most recent annual report.