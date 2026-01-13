Citigroup Aktie
WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242
|
13.01.2026 09:25:30
Citigroup To Reportedly Axe 1,000 Jobs This Week
(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is expected to eliminate roughly 1,000 positions this week, reports quoting people familiar with the matter said.
The move is said to be part of a workforce reduction plan the bank announced two years ago, under which it aims to cut 20,000 jobs by the end of 2026.
The New York-based lender employed approximately 229,000 full-time staff as of December 31, 2024, according to its most recent annual report.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
