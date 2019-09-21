Citiri Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Showcase Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citiri announced today that it has been chosen out of hundreds of applicants as one of 42 rising star companies in the Southeast that will showcase their emerging technologies at Venture Atlanta 2019. The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. With representation of over 200 national investor funds and an expected attendance of over 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country, Venture Atlanta has served as a launching pad for hundreds of companies over the past 12 years, connecting them with game-changing capital and opportunities to drive significant growth.

"Being selected as a Venture Atlanta Showcase Company is an honor, and it continues what has been an amazing year of forward momentum for our team at Citiri. This is an incredible opportunity to share how Citiri is enabling an unprecedented level of control and predictability for construction owners and stakeholders," said Citiri CEO, Ortez Gude.

Citiri simplifies and accelerates owner-side processes throughout operational readiness planning, preparation, activation, transition, and opening phases. This enables project owners to de-risk projects, gain predictability, and have confidence in opening-day success.

"With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the largest footprint in the Southeast, connecting the region's best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem," said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. "This year, with over one-third of the presenting companies coming from outside Georgia, we're thrilled to be showcasing the largest lineup yet, from emerging technologies to venture-stage companies that reflect our region's incredible people, our innovation and continued opportunities for growth."

During the two-day event, presenting companies and conference attendees will engage with regional as well as national venture capitalists, investors and other key players in the current technology landscape. The conference results in funding, national investor exposure and invaluable relationship-building with successful technology executives. In addition to hearing from the 36 presenting companies and lineup of over a dozen expert speakers, attendees will have an opportunity to network with 42 selected Venture Atlanta "startup showcase companies" to watch that represent the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast. These innovators will be highlighted with dedicated tables at the conference to provide sneak peeks into their plans and products. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year's premier sponsor. Techstars will help kick off the conference on October 14 with Techstars Atlanta 2019 Demo Day in partnership with Cox Enterprises.

To learn more about Citiri, visit http://www.citiri.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.

About Citiri

Founded by construction technology executives Ortez Gude and Collin Browning, Citiri has developed a modern SaaS solution that optimizes delivery of the world's critical infrastructure. Citiri simplifies and accelerates airport operational readiness and operational readiness for other critical infrastructure projects. Commonly known as ORAT, the mission critical process through which complex construction projects become successful operations, ORAT is the best opportunity project owners have to influence project outcomes. Citiri has been trusted to deliver opening-day success on over $25 billion in construction projects by some of the largest project owners in the world. For more information, visit http://www.citiri.com. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog at https://blog.citiri.com

SOURCE Citiri, Inc.