Citius Pharma Plans To Move Forward With Planned BLA Submission For I/ONTAK In H2

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) announced the company held a type B pre-BLA meeting with the FDA to discuss I/ONTAK for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company said the purpose of the pre-BLA meeting was to discuss the content and acceptability of the anticipated BLA for I/ONTAK.

Based on the FDA's pre-BLA meeting comments, Citius Pharmaceuticals plans to move forward with its planned BLA submission for I/ONTAK in the second half of 2022.

