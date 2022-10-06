Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 22:30:00

Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will be presenting at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022.

Conference Details:               


Date:                               

October 12, 2022

Time:                               

3:30PM ET

Location:                        

Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida

Live presentation:           

Available for viewing live on October 12 via webcast.

Webcast replay:                   

Available for the following 90 days on the Company's Investors website.

One-on-one Meetings:           

To request a meeting, please contact your Dawson James representative.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA has been submitted. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates completing enrollment in the Halo-Lido trial by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.citiuspharma.com/.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T: 908-967-6677 x113
E: ir@citiuspharma.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-dawson-james-securities-small-cap-growth-conference-on-october-12-2022-301643174.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 1,20 -3,85% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Guter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen