06.10.2022 22:30:00
Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022
CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will be presenting at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022.
Conference Details:
Date:
October 12, 2022
Time:
3:30PM ET
Location:
Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida
Live presentation:
Available for viewing live on October 12 via webcast.
Webcast replay:
Available for the following 90 days on the Company's Investors website.
One-on-one Meetings:
To request a meeting, please contact your Dawson James representative.
Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA has been submitted. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates completing enrollment in the Halo-Lido trial by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.citiuspharma.com/.
Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T: 908-967-6677 x113
E: ir@citiuspharma.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-dawson-james-securities-small-cap-growth-conference-on-october-12-2022-301643174.html
SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
