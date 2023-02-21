CITIZEN LAUNCHES A COLLECTION OF COMMEMORATIVE DISNEY, MARVEL, AND STAR WARS™ WATCHES AS PART OF A YEAR-LONG TRIBUTE TO DISNEY'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Special timepieces featuring Mickey & Friends, Disney Princess characters, Villains, Marvel's Spider-Man, and epic Star Wars characters designed to honor memorable moments throughout the decades

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIZEN is proud to unveil a new collection of timepieces that will tell the story of The Walt Disney Company throughout the decades to celebrate Disney100. Through their Alliance and Licensing relationship with Disney, CITIZEN pays homage to magical moments from legendary Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars stories to bring fans through the Wonder of Time.

In January 2023, CITIZEN started their year-long campaign to release a watch each month on Citizenwatch.com, along with a behind-the-scenes look at original dial designs, story background and insights, and character trivia of beloved characters included on select new and featured timepieces.

The Disney100 Collection by CITIZEN will feature the following memorable characters and stories:

1920s – Premiered in 1928, Steamboat Willie was the first cartoon short to feature synchronized sound. CITIZEN celebrates the roaring 20s with a special edition Disney100 Steamboat Willie Box Set which includes a special edition 40mm watch with a silver-tone stainless steel case and gold-tone accents and markers, matching collectible pin, Disney100 case back, and a bold black crocodile-embossed leather strap.

takes to the skies in the CITIZEN commemorating the 60s with vintage Mickey and classic details designed by . 1970s – Star Wars made its theatrical debut in 1977 changing the face of cinema and inspiring fans across generations. Inspired by the film's protagonist, CITIZEN releases an updated Luke Skywalker watch with a 44mm blue dial and bezel, and rugged brown leather strap. Design elements include an X-wing starfighter, hyperdrive and the infamous light vs. dark duel scene. Intricate luminous details, pushers that feature the colors of light side lightsabers, and a unique case back with the quote "The Force is strong with this one" round out this incredible timepiece. This Luke Skywalker watch is water resistant to 100 meters.

and the height of the Space Age continued to captivate audiences in the 80s, CITIZEN celebrates that decade with two new watches: The Darth Vader watch (44mm) comes in a signature black IP case featuring red markers, luminous details, and sub dial art. A unique case back includes the phrase, "Come to the Dark Side."

The Disney Mickey Mouse Astronaut watch (42mm) has a silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet, black and red bezel and luminous details that light up the sky and give Mickey an unearthly glow.

Although Spider-Man made his debut in 1962, this decade was a breakout for the wall-crawling Super Hero. Presence in films, comics, toys, t-shirts, video games, and animated series brought the web slinger even more fame and cemented him as a pop culture icon. A fan-favorite, CITIZEN's new Spider-Man watch with stainless-steel case and bracelet will showcase Spider-Man in all his glory. Additional details include luminous markers, a spider web printed under the 43mm dial for added dimension, and a Spider-Man mask featured on the case back.

The award-winning Disney Frozen is one of the highest-grossing animated feature films of all time. CITIZEN's new Frozen watch features cool blues reminiscent of Elsa's ice palace and a snowflake pattern that ties to not only the idea of snow and ice, but the location of the story, Arendelle. The snowflakes, big and small are highlighted with crystals. Ice crystals mark each hour and the unique case back boasts the saying "Queen of Snow."

The Disney100 Collection by CITIZEN will be released throughout 2023 starting with the special edition Disney100 Steamboat Willie Box Set and Donald Duck timepiece, which retail for $275 and $350, respectively, and are available online at Citizenwatch.com. All the above Disney100 Collection watches are powered by Eco-Drive, CITIZEN's proprietary energy- converting technology that sustainably harnesses the power of natural or artificial light eliminating the need for a battery.

CITIZEN has been in an alliance with Disney since 2018. As the Official Timepiece of the Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, Official Timekeeper of the Walt Disney World® Resort runDisney Races, and Official Countdown to D23 Expo 2022, Citizen develops rich storytelling through unique timepieces featuring Disney's extensive portfolio of characters and franchises.

For more information, visit: www.citizenwatch.com/wonderoftime

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

About CITIZEN

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovation since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates "Better Starts Now," searching for and accomplishing goals that cultivate positive change. Citizen was an early pioneer in advocating for the environment, launching the first light-powered watches with proprietary Eco-Drive technology in 1976 , thus adding eco-mindful as a core company value.

For over 100 years, Citizen has been operating on its corporate philosophy of "Loved by Citizens, Working for Citizens", with a focus on designing innovative watches that are good for people, society, and the planet. Citizen is dedicated to expanding its business while earning the trust of its stakeholders and continuously improving its corporate value through management that takes into consideration social issues such as human rights and the global environment throughout the value chain.

Citizen's diverse portfolio of high-performance and eco-mindful watches are accessibly priced and range from professional-grade, sport-inspired designs with advanced functions to sophisticated, timeless silhouettes that are beautiful as well as collectible.

