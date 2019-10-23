CITIZEN launches three new models of the SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150 that feature satellite timekeeping technology

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched by CITIZEN WATCH in 2011, the original Eco-Drive SATELLITE WAVE H990 was the world's first light-powered watch that receives time signals from satellite to always show the accurate time anywhere on the globe. In 2018, an update to this model was introduced - the Eco-Drive SATELLITE WAVE GPS F990, a watch that advanced on the capabilities of the first by being able to sync with GPS* Satellites in space to set the correct time and timezone, based on users' location.

Citizen Satellite Wave GPS F150: Flagship abilities at an entry-level price

The new SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150 models continue with the tradition of offering exceptional capability and utility, but now at an entry-level price. In fact, all the advanced capabilities of the current flagship model, the SATELLITE WAVE GPS F990, are to be found in the new Eco-Drive SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150. This includes the improved speed of satellite signal acquisition (*minimum of 30 seconds required) as well as the speed of the hour and minute hands spinning to show the correct time, after the time and location signals are received from GPS satellites.

Design inspired by Technology

The new SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150 models combine design details from not just the current flagship SATELLITE WAVE GPS F990, but also from one of the most revered early models in the SATELLITE WAVE range, the SATELLITE WAVE F100.

The SATELLITE WAVE F100, which was launched in 2014, was praised for its modern angular design, with faceted surfaces on the case. The new SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150 inherits this design idea for the lugs, projecting six faceted surfaces on each lug to recall this unique and memorable look from its predecessor.

Design details of the current flagship model, the SATELLITE WAVE GPS F990 can also be found on the new SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150. In this case, it is the spinning turbine pattern, visible as a textured backdrop on the former that is the inspiration. In the SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150, the pattern is more obvious as it occupies a greater proportion of the dial. The effect on the wrist is mesmerising, since the dial shimmers as light moves across it.

Optimum Functionality for every day and for your travels

The SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150 is the perfect watch for everyday use with its modern looks and functionality. Aside from the main hour and minute hands that tell the time, and the aperture for the date, it is the sub-dial at 7.30 o'clock that indicates the rest of the features of the watch. Here, in this sub-dial, resides the Function hand, Day indication, Power reserve and Summer time setting (on or off). Used in combination with the crown and the two pushers at the side of the case, one can easily adjust all functions of the watch, including - to receive the satellite time signal, to change from summer time to standard time and to adjust for world time.

Additionally, the SATELLITE WAVE GPS F150 also comes with CITIZEN's proprietary, Eco-drive technology, meaning that it is charged with light and never need a battery.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATION

SATELLITE WAVE GPS Model CC3079-11E CC3075-80E CC3078-81E Retail Price SGD 1,177.00; RM 3,520.00 Case Stainless Steel + Black Ion plating Band Silicone Rubber Stainless Steel + Black Ion plating Stainless Steel + Black Ion plating Glass Mineral Glass Dial Colour Black Size Diameter 44mm Movement Cal. F150 / Satellite Time Keeping System(GPS) / Eco-Drive /

Perpetual calendar / 40 time zones (27cities world time) /

Daylight saving function / Day and date /

Power reserve indication / Low charge indicator /

Overcharge Prevention Function / 100m Water Resistance

ABOUT CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of "Better Starts Now" -- that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping. www.citizen.com.sg

* The final design and specifications are subject to change without notice. * Eco-Drive is registered trademarks or trademarks of CITIZEN Watch Co., Ltd.

