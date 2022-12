Citizens Advice says record number sought energy help in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Number of people unable to afford prepayment meter top-up is higher this year than in past six years combinedThe monthly number of people that Citizens Advice helped with energy-related problems and issues rose to a record high in November, underlining the scale of the struggle with soaring costs of gas and electricity.The charity said it was continuing to exceed its forecasts for the numbers of cash-strapped households turning to it for help because they cannot afford to top up their energy prepayment meter and therefore cannot perform basic tasks such as heating food. Continue reading...